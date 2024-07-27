The band has been in existence for over 20 years with the majority of the original members being still regularly performing. Originally a 4-piece, the band has found that they can adapt to any occasion albeit a festival headline act complete with a brass section and dance routines, a wedding / function band with a highly-polished appearance and performance, corporate entertainment provider, or a pub entertainment band. In any case, the band give their all and do not consider the job to be well done unless the audience and clients are 100% satisfied.