The Rockitmen
Functions / Festivals / Themed Events /
Live Music
Functions / Festivals / Themed Events /
Live Music
We are committed to providing the best music experience. We believe that the correct music for the occasion and a quality performance is the key to making your event a success. With over 400 songs in our repertoire, no two performances will be the same. Our mission is to ensure that each event deserves an individual and fitting mix of music.
The band is a long-standing mix of professional and semi-professional musicians who have a passion for music and who take joy in performing. Each member of the band has a long history and wide experience in playing and performing and this shines through in every occasion.
The band has been in existence for over 20 years with the majority of the original members being still regularly performing. Originally a 4-piece, the band has found that they can adapt to any occasion albeit a festival headline act complete with a brass section and dance routines, a wedding / function band with a highly-polished appearance and performance, corporate entertainment provider, or a pub entertainment band. In any case, the band give their all and do not consider the job to be well done unless the audience and clients are 100% satisfied.
18th Sept - The Compass, Bexhill
19th Sept - Dolphin, Hastings
20th Sept - Beach Club, Pett Level
3rd Oct - Dolphin, Hastings
7th Nov - East Hastings Angling Club
20th Nov - Pizarros, Hastings
4th Dec - Bannatynes, Hastings (Xmas Party tickets only)
5th Dec - Bannatynes, Hastings (Xmas Party tickets only)
6th Dec - Beach Club, Pett Level
11th Dec - Bannatynes, Hastings (Xmas Party tickets only)
12th Dec - Bannatynes, Hastings (Xmas Party tickets only)
20th Dec - Royal Oak, Pett
Everyone loves the 80s
Everyone loves the 80s
Playing to over 6000 people
Please feel free to call during normal business hours.
Hastings, East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
If you have questions, want to book the band, or collaborate with us on a project, please call Tim on 07827 931964 and let's make music happen.